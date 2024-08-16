Independence Day celebrated at SRM University-AP

Vijayawada: The 78th Independence Day celebrations held at SRM University-AP on Thursday captured the spirit of freedom and national pride. The event was a vibrant display of cultural unity, featuring soulful performances by students in classical and western dance, songs, instrumental music, and yoga, leaving the audience spellbound.

The highlight of the day was the inspiring address by Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj Arora, who eloquently delved into the essence of independence.

He emphasised the importance of self-reliance, urging the audience to embrace the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and contribute to the nation's growth. “Our time has come,” he declared, expressing confidence that India will be a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of independence.

Prof Arora also highlighted the university's commitment to holistic education, emphasising the integration of 21st-century skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the curriculum.

As SRM University-AP enters its 8th year, the Vice-Chancellor urged everyone to dedicate themselves to the service of the university, the nation, and the world, embodying the true spirit of independence.