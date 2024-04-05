INDIA bloc ready to take on BJP: Raghavulu

Vijayawada: CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu said the INDIA block are ready to face the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and the alliance parties reached consensus on seat sharing to contest the polls. Raghavulu addressed the party state committee meeting at MBVK Bhavan here on Thursday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched false propaganda on winning 400 Lok Sabha seats in the elections to cover up the worsening condition of the BJP in the country. The BJP has admitted the leaders of many other parties and issued tickets to contest elections in 2024, he said.

He urged the CPM cadre to counter the false propaganda of Modi on winning 400 Lok Sabha seats. “Election war has already started in the country results of which will be declared on June 4. The BJP-led government is misusing ED, CBI and income tax department, unleashing the government departments to carry out raids on the Opposition party leaders to cripple the campaign. Two chief ministers have been illegally arrested and sent to jail with a view to badly affect the election campaign of the INDIA alliance parties,” Raghavulu said while condemning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, the CPM politburo member said TDP and Jana Sena joined hands with the BJP which betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh on Special Category Status and other bifurcation promises and urged the people to question the two parties for their alliance with the BJP.

Raghavulu pointed out that YSRCP is not criticising the BJP-led Central government in the election campaign. He said only Left parties in Andhra Pradesh have right to talk on the people’s problems. He alleged the TDP and YSRCP are spending time criticising each other on unnecessary issues and avoiding the real problems faced by the people of

Andhra Pradesh. He said the CPI, CPM and Congress are contesting the elections in Andhra Pradesh as the alliance parties.