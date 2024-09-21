India Post embarks on new initiatives for customer satisfaction

Vijayawada: India Post has introduced several innovative initiatives which are part of 100 days programme launched by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of state Pemmasani Chandrasekhar to demonstrate India Post’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Postmaster General of Vijayawada Region DSVR Murthy said the developments promise to transform the landscape of postal service.

For instance, Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) aim at promoting commercial exports across the country. The 1,000 DNKs countrywide offer exporters a range of services, including e-filing of postal bills of export, self-booking, electronic customs clearance, packaging, free pick-up, tracking, volume-based discounts, as well as support and guidance for exporters. In the Vijayawada region alone, 11 DNKs are operational.

Likewise, Dak Choupal is a comprehensive community programme through which different postal services will be provided to the public at a single camp. The Department of Posts will provide government services in rural areas like the postal schemes and products like savings bank services, India Post payment bank services, Postal life and Rural postal life insurance services, Aadhaar services, passport services and ecommerce and export facilitation service through Dak Niryat Kendras, citizen-centric services in coordination with the government organizations.

The Department of Posts is advancing an initiative to establish a standardised, geo-coded addressing system in India, ensuring simplified addressing solutions for citizen-centric delivery of public and private services. The Department had collaborated with IIT Hyderabad for developing a national-level grid-based addressing system, named as Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN).

Industry leaders, technical institutes, state/local governments, and the public are encouraged to participate and provide their valuable input, which will help in fine tuning the specifications of

the DIGIPIN.