Information theft reason for spike in financial crimes
Vijayawada: Additional State Informatics Officer, National Informatics Centre of Andhra Pradesh S Madhusudana Rao participated as the chief guest at the Safe Internet Day organised by the Computer Science and Data Science Departments of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences in association with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Andhra Pradesh, here on Tuesday. The Safe Internet Day was announced by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudana Rao stated that cyber criminals are committing financial crimes through information theft, and are targeting women and the elderly for character assassination. He stated that the purpose of Safe Internet Day is to raise awareness among the youth about such frauds.
College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh said that in order to create awareness about the measures to be taken for cyber security among students, teachers, and alumni the Safe Internet Day was organised.
Vijayawada Cyber Police Station Sub-Inspector RSR Murthy discussed various cybercrimes that occurred in Vijayawada and provided students with practical insights, suggesting that they should act vigilantly to avoid such cyber traps.
College Director Vemuri Babu Rao, heads of Computer Science Departments Dr TS Ravikiran and Koneru Sudheer and Placement Officer Kavuri Sridhar, National Informatics Centre staff, faculty, and students also participated.