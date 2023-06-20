Jagananna Animutyalu: AP govt to felicitate talented students today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will felicitate 42 students, who topped in 10th class at State-level and 26 students, who stood as group wise toppers in Intermediate by studying in Government and Government managed institutions with ‘Jagananna Animutyalu Awards’ at ‘A’ Convention Centre here on Tuesday. In addition to these students, 20 more students from higher education, who have exhibited excellence in five categories will be awarded with State Excellence Awards.

Cash awards, medals and merit certificates will be presented to students, who secured good ranks. Parents will be felicitated with shawls. The government will also honour Headmasters / Principals of the respective institutions with a shawl and memento.

The State government will give awards a total of 22,710 students with ‘Jagananna Animutyalu’. For class 10th, awards will be given to the top three meritorious students at State, district, constituency and school levels in each category (Zilla Parishad, Municipal, Model and Tribal / Social Welfare Residential) institutions.

In Intermediate, awards will be given category wise to students, who secured first rank in each group i.e., MPC, Bi PC, HEC and CEC / MEC at State and district levels.

At constituency level, students, who topped in each group of MPC, BiPC, HEC and CEC / MEC, will be awarded. The government has spent Rs 60,329 crore on reforms in the education sector alone in the last four years. The government has felicitated top three meritorious students in SSC examinations 2022-23 at school, constituency and district levels from June 12 to 19 across the State. It is implementing revolutionary reforms in the education sector to pave way for a golden future for the students and to compel corporate schools to compete with government schools.

On the other hand, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana inspected the arrangements for the State-level Jaganna Animutyalu programme that will be organised on Tuesday in Vijayawada. Along with Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiri Babu, District Collector S Dilli Rao, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Sub-Collector Adithi Singh and MLC, CM’s Programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, he inspected the arrangements on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha Satyanarayana directed all the officials concerned to complete the arrangements for the Jagananna Animutyalu programme without delay. He said that 42 SSC students, who got best marks in SSC results and 26 intermediate students and 20 degree students will participate in the event along with their parents, teachers and principals.

He further directed the officials to arrange seating as per the protocol on the dais. They were instructed to conduct the programme successfully by coordinating with one another.

Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu, Intermediate Examinations Director Devanada Reddy, Mid-day meals additional director Subba Reddy, Intermediate RO Ravikumar, DEO CV Renuka, SSA APC Maheswara Rao and others accompanied the Minister.