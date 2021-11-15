Jaggaiahpet, Kondapalli municipalities go to polls today

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Sub-Collector G Surya Sai Praveen Chand on Sunday inspected the arrangements made for the polls to be held for Jaggaiahpet Municipality on Monday.

He visited the ZP High School and other polling centres in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sub-Collector said 42,715 voters are in Jaggaiahpet Municipality and polling will be held for 31 municipal divisions. He informed that 62 polling stations were set up and 12 polling officers and 12 additional polling officers were appointed for the poll duty.

As many as 11 polling centres were identified as the most sensitive and 10 polling centres as the sensitive in the municipality. He said the polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm and the counting of votes will be done on November 17.

The contest is between YSRCP and TDP whose leaders campaigned vigorously for victory in the municipal polls.

Similarly, arrangements made for the peaceful conduct elections in Kondapalli municipality on Monday. First time, the Kondapalli is going for the elections after it was upgraded with the merger of Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam panchayats.