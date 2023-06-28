Kapu Bhavans to be constructed across Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Kapu Bhavans will be built in all regions of the state and the government had already released funds for construction of these bhavans in Vijayawada, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri said that they would construct these buildings by spending Rs 1 crore for each one. He chaired the board meeting of Kapu Corporation in Tadepalli.

He said the corporation will form district and constituency level committees for the welfare and development of Kapus in the state. The state government has been striving for the welfare and development of Kapus, he said, adding that they were implementing robust welfare schemes for the community.

The government had provided Rs 1,500 crore financial benefits to Kapus under Kapu Nestham apart from Navaratnalu, he said. So far, 42 Kapu students were sent abroad under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena and many applications were being received for this scheme. He asserted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing a number of welfare schemes for the welfare of all Kapus and providing the benefits at the people’s doorsteps.

Seshagiri further said that they were chalking out various plans to explain the welfare schemes being implemented toward Kapus welfare and development. Inquiry going on into the alleged irregularities taken place during the previous government in the Kapu Corporation would be completed in 15 days. He also recalled that the Chief Minister removed all the cases (42) relating to Tuni train arson.

Kapu Corporation directors Chikatla Kishore Kumar, Dulipudi Anjaneyulu, Leela Venkata Rao, Chimata Balaji, Dadi Lakshmi Rajyam, Pinniti Mahesh, M Srivani and others participated.