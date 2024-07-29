Know Your MLA: Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu - Debutant Aravinda Babu defeated two-time MLA in Narasaraopet

Guntur: Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu has made a significant mark in his political career by defeating the two-time MLA, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, in the Narasaraopet Assembly constituency. This victory marks his first successful election campaign.

In the 2019 elections, Dr Babu contested from the same constituency on a TDP ticket but was defeated. Undeterred, he continued to actively engage in party programmes, opposing the YSRCP government and strengthening the TDP’s presence in the constituency. His dedication paid off as he was eventually elected to the Assembly.

Babu is known for his hands-on approach and accessibility to the people. He has organised numerous health camps for the underprivileged and frequently visits various colonies to oversee sanitation and drinking water supply. He interacts with the residents, gathers their feedback, and works diligently to address their issues.

Additionally, Dr Babu played a crucial role in the arrangements for special pujas and Abhishekams during the Tholi Ekadasi celebrations at the historic Kotappakonda hillock. This event drew lakhs of devotees to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple.

He has also been instrumental in developing Narasaraopet town’s infrastructure and promoting Kotappakonda as a spiritual tourist centre.

Efforts to enhance facilities for devotees performing pradakshina at Kotappakonda, especially during Maha Sivaratri, Mondays, Thursdays, and Poornima, have been a testament to his commitment to the community.