Krishna Collector Md Imtiaz inspects flyover bridge repair works

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz on Monday inspected the repair works taken up for the Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover bridge along with the VMC engineering officials.



The collector asked the officials to complete the BT road at the damaged areas and railing works.

He inspected the bridge last month after many complaints received against the damages and poor maintenance.

The VMC decided to allocate Rs 75 lakh to repair the flyover bridge and lay new BT road at some places.

VMC chief engineer D Mariyanna, SE Narayana Murthy and other officials accompanied the collector.