Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz distributes tabs to ANMs

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz has asked the ANMs working in the medical and health department to compile the health-related data collected from the people in the district.

Imtiaz handed over the tabs to the ANMs working in the medical and health department at the camp office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the state government is implementing innovative reforms in the medical and health department to create healthy society. He said the ANMs have to collect and compile information in 11 types of applications online in the tabs given by the government. He said SIM cards are also being distributed to the staff for use.

Joint collector L Siva Sankar said Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Infrastructure Development Corporation has allotted 841 tabs to Krishna district and will be distributed in Vijayawada, Nuzvid, Gudivada and Machilipatnam divisions.

District Medical and Health officer Dr TVSN Sastry and other officials attended the event.