Left parties protest against VSP privatisation

Vijayawada (NTR district): Leaders of Left parties and Rythu Sangam were arrested when they staged a protest near the NTR veterinary super specialty hospital on MG Road here on Wednesday, opposing the privatisation of Vizag steel plant (VSP).

In response to the call given by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana committee, leaders of CPM, CPI and farmers associations and members of various civil society organisations staged a protest on MG Road. Police arrested CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, Pratyeka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samiti convener Chalasani Srinivas, CPM State secretariat member Ch Babu Rao, AP Rythu Sangam secretary K Prabhakar Reddy, leaders of DYFI, CITU, AIDWA, CPML New Democracy and shifted them to various police stations.

Speaking on the occasion, Left leaders Y Srinivasa Rao and K Ramakrishna strongly condemned the efforts being made by the Union government for the privatisation of Steel plant. They alleged that the BJP government is privatising public sector undertaking and supporting corporate groups. He said inflation and unemployment problem is on the rise in the country. The leaders warned that the people of Andhra Pradesh would teach a lesson to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting the BJP government.

They strongly condemned the arrest of leaders and activists of the Left parties and the civil society organisations for staging protests opposing the privatisation of Vizag steel plant. They said all political parties and people have the right to protest opposing the anti-people policies of the Union and State governments.

The police shifted the Left party leaders and kept them at Bhavanipuram police station and released later in the day.