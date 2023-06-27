Make all efforts to rid NTR district of leprosy officials asked

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao informed that as part of eradication of leprosy, the patients’ identification programme will be conducted up to July 16 in the district. On Monday, he released a poster in this connection along with DM & HO Dr Suhasini here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao directed the officials concerned to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify the leprosy patients. If necessary, treatment would be provided. It would be helpful to prevent disability, he said. As part of the household survey, ASHA workers, health workers and gram/ward volunteers should identify the persons who have symptoms, he suggested.

Collector Dilli Rao said that leprosy would be eradicated if it was identified and by giving proper treatment in the primary stage. This disease would be spreading through sneezing and coughing through the air, he said. If anyone would identify these symptoms, immediately they should visit the Primary Health Centre for further treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, Dilli Rao instructed the officials that the NTR district should be a leprosy-free district. Also, treatment would be available at the PHCs and other health centres, he added.

Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, DRO K Mohan Kumar, District Leprosy, TB and AIDS Programme Officer Dr Usha Rani and others were

present.