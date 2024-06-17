Minister assures infrastructure boost in govt hospitals

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav assured that he will take steps to render better medical services in the government hospitals and improve necessary infrastructure in the hospitals.

He took over charge as Health Minister at AP Secretariat at Velagapudi on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he said the aim of the government is to make cancer-free AP. He said every year 48,000 persons were getting affected with the dreaded cancer. He said, “If cancer is detected at an early stage, it can be cured.”

He said the government decided to conduct cancer screening for 5.3 crore persons to detect cancer. He said Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute doctors will impart necessary training to the Medical and Health department staff for conducting the cancer screening.

He said the Medical and Health department staff will create awareness on cervical cancer, oral cancer and breast cancer. The Minister said the State government has spent Rs 600 crore to render medical services under the Aarogyasri Scheme to cancer patients.

He further said that the government will set up de-addiction centres to treat the youth consuming ganja and drugs. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the Medical and Health sector and for diverting the National Health Mission funds.

He said the government will fill the vacant posts in the Medical and Health Department to render better medical services.

Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu, APMSIDC managing director Muralidhar Reddy and Aarogyasri Trust CEO Lakshmi Shah congratulated the Minister on assuming office.