Minister Vasamsetti consoles injured workers

Vijayawada: Minister for labour, factories and insurance Vasamsetti Subhash on Monday consoled the workers, who were injured in the Ultra Tech cement factory boiler blast which occurred at Budavada village near Jaggaiahpet of NTR district.

One worker died and 16 others injured in the ghastly mishap occurred on Sunday. Minister Subhash visited Andhra hospital and Manipal hospital and enquired about the health condition of the workers undergoing treatment at the two hospitals.

He assured the family members of the blast victim and other workers injured in the mishap will get compensation from the cement company and the state government.

The cement company management agreed to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the worker Avula Venkateswar who died on Sunday night. The worker died due to severe burn injuries caused by the explosion.

Minister said a team was also appointed to monitor the treatment and enquire about the details of their health condition. He said the condition of three workers Swamy, Arjuna Rao and Gopi Naik was critical. He said one worker Saida sustained severe neck injuries and another worker Sivanarayana lost eyesight due to the explosion. He said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would take a decision very soon on payment of compensation.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni also visited the two hospitals and consoled the families of victims. Labour department commissioner M Seshagiribabu, Vijayawada RDO BH Bhavani Sankar, DMHO Dr Suhasini and other officials were present in the visit by the minister.