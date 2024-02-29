Muddaraboina likely to contest as independent in Nuzvid

Vijayawada : Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao, who quit the TDP recently after the party leadership had opted for senior politician Kolusu Parthasarathy to contest from Nuzvid Assembly constituency, is continuing his election campaign in rural areas of Nuzvid constituency.

Venkateswara Rao earlier contested from Nuzvid in 2014 and 2019 and on both occasions lost to the YSRCP candidate Meka Pratap Apparao. Now, Venkateswara Rao had decided to contest from the TDP third time in a row. But, the TDP leadership chosen Kolusu Parthasarathy, the sitting MLA of Penamaluru constituency. Parthasarathy recently officially joined the TDP and began the election campaign in Nuzvid.

Both Parthasarathy and Venkateswara Rao belong to Yadava caste and had good relations for a long time.

Venkateswara Rao earlier won from Gannavaram assembly constituency. It was speculated that Venkateswara Rao may contest from Gannavaram on behalf of the YSRCP. But, the YSRCP leadership decided to continue Vallabhaneni Vamsi as the candidate in Gannavaram for the Assembly elections.

Sitting Nuzvid YSRCP MLA Meka Venkata Pratap may contest in 2024 also. He earlier won three times from Nuzvid and belongs to the family of Nuzvid zamindars. He has registered two consecutive victories in 2014 and 2019 and is keen on contesting again.

Now, Venkateswara Rao has no option but to contest as independent candidate. So, he is continuing election campaign in rural areas and meeting his supporters and fans. His supporters are asking Venkateswara Rao to continue the fight and contest from Nuzvid. Muddaraboina recently convened a meeting with his supporters and sought their opinion on contesting the polls.

His supporters insisted that he should continue in politics in Nuzvid and contest the polls at any cost. Consequently, he is continuing his campaign in the villages nearby Nuzvid and trying to garner the support.

On the other hand, TDP candidate Kolusu Parthasarathy may suffer loss if Muddaraboina contests the polls as independent candidate. Yadava votes, which are very important in Nuzvid may be divided. Backward classes, Kapu and Dalit votes constitute sizeable number in Nuzvid.

If BC voters are divided between Parthasarathy and Muddaraboina, it will help the YSRCP candidate Venkata Pratap. He belongs to Velama caste and has good relations with Nuzvid voters for over two decades. Nuzvid will see a triangular fight if Muddaraboina hastens campaign and vigorously fights to win the poll battle in Nuzvid.

So far, the three candidates are yet to start aggressive campaign and they have been waiting for the Election notification.