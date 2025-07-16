Naidu to inaugurate green hydrogen summit on July 18

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Green Hydrogen Summit-2025 at the SRM University-AP campus on July 18, informed executive director (Research) of SRM-AP Prof D Narayana Rao.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday along with pro vice-chancellor Prof Satish Kumar, vice-chairman and managing director of New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation Dr Kamalakar Babu, convener of the summit Dr M Pardha Sarathi, co-convener Dr Sujith Kalluri, Prof Narayana Rao said that the green hydrogen will be a game changing fuel for the future.

Referring to the advantages of green hydrogen, Prof Narayana Rao said it is renewable and abundant and can be used across multiple sectors. The growing green hydrogen industry will create numerous jobs in manufacturing, engineering, and related sectors, he pointed out.

Member of NITI Aayog Dr VK Saraswat, Union Minister of State Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan would attend the summit.

The two-day summit would be held in association with AP Government, IIT-Tirupati, IISER-Tirupati, Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP and the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu.

Several leading industrialists engaged in hydrogen and renewable energies including SUZLON, ACME, NTPC, BPCL, KPI Green Hydrogen, Yamna Industries and many others are participating in the summit.

The summit will focus on research and development, innovation, commercialisation, and alignment with the National Hydrogen Mission and discuss the policy framework and incentives to support hydrogen projects.

Dr Kamalakar Babu said that India is poised to become an influential player in the global green hydrogen sector. Under the visionary leadership and foresight of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the State has embraced national missions such as the National Hydrogen Mission with exceptional vigour and enthusiasm, he said.