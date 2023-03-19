No need for TDP to celebrate: Sajjala

Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said there is no need for TDP to celebrate for winning two MLC seats as it represents only a minor section of population and will not reflect the opinion of entire society. Reacting to MLC election results, he told reporters at Assembly media point here on Saturday that TDP always tries to misuse the system to gain power. He said irregularities were proved in the form of vote bundles in Rayalaseema West graduates constituency and the YSRCP had complained to Election Commission.





Stating that the graduates constituency elections are limited to only a small group, he said it will not reflect the mood of entire society. He said generally communist parties, various unions and associations seem to have supported the opposition party. Though the YSRCP got good support from teachers and won two teachers constituencies, the party seem to have failed to take the message to field level in graduates constituency elections, he opined.





Ramakrishna Reddy said that there is no need for TDP to celebrate the victory as the people who received the benefits of Jagan's welfare schemes had not participated in the elections. He said the YSRCP participated in the elections for first time and won two teachers constituencies. He said the state government is ahead in providing employment to graduates by giving jobs to 1.30 lakh youth.