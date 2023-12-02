Ongole: Magunta Subbarami Reddy remembered

Ongole : The fans and followers of the Magunta family in Prakasam district paid rich tributes to their beloved leader Magunta Subbarami Reddy on his 28th death anniversary at PVR Boys High School grounds in Ongole on Friday.

Magunta Raghava Reddy, son of Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy paid floral tributes to the statue of his uncle Magunta Subbarami Reddy at the office of the Ongole MP in the morning.

The Magunta family members, aides, supporters, and followers of Subbarami Reddy participated in the memorial programme arranged at the PVR Boys High School grounds in Ongole. They remembered the services of the former Ongole MP and said that they will strive to realise the ideologies of their leader.

The collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and his wife Sachidevi, Markapuram MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy, Santhanuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, MLC Pothula Suneetha, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, YSRCP district president Janke Venkatareddy, former MLAs Pothula Ramarao, Edara Haribabu, Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, Kasukurti Adenna, PDCC Bank Chairman Prasad Reddy and others were present.