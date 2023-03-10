Oxford dictionaries will reach districts in 15 days

School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash visited the Oxford University Publishing Centre in Noida on Friday. It is known that 'Oxford' dictionary is being provided to the students, studying class 6 to 10 as part of 'Jagananna Vidyakanuka' scheme of the State government. Preparation plans are underway with the aim of having a complete kit in the hands of the students by the time the schools open for the next academic year.





The Principal Secretary expressed his satisfaction that 80% of the Oxford Dictionaries have been printed and ready and would reach the district's points in 15 days. He checked the printed dictionaries. Later, he also visited PP Bafna Ventures Private Limited notebook printing centre in Noida itself and spoke with the owner concerned and inquired about the printing method. Samagra Shiksha ASPD Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy accompanied the Principal Secretary.



