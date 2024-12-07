Parabola 9 incubation centre inaugurated at RGUKT

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy inaugurated the Parabola 9 incubation centre at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), Nuzvid campus on Friday.

Parabola 9 is an American-based Artificial Intelligence company and first time in India it has set up an innovative incubation centre in IIIT Nuzvid. The incubation centre will be extremely useful to the students as they can learn the advanced Artificial Intelligence subject.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Parthasarathy highlighted the significant role of RGUKT-Nuzvid campus in imparting advanced education to the talented rural students from across Andhra Pradesh.

He emphasised that the AI Incubation Centre at the campus provides an invaluable opportunity for rural students by offering specialised training programmes that introduce them to key concepts and applications in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

These programmes are designed to equip students with the skills required in today’s technology-driven job market, significantly improving their career prospects.

Surendra Bellamkonda, the Director of Parabola9, explained the company’s passion for nurturing and accelerating the growth of promising startups that leverage cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science. He emphasised that Parabola9’s mission is to bring Information Technology (IT) solutions to rural communities, ensuring that these solutions have a global perspective and can drive impactful change.

He said 15 students from the E-4 CSE (Computer Science Engineering) department of IIIT, Nuzvid were selected as full-time interns after successfully clearing an aptitude test and interview. These students will receive a stipend of Rs 12,000 per month. Additionally, 8 students from the E-2 and E-3 batches were selected through a Hackathon and will join as part-time interns, earning a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month.

Prof S Amarendra Kumar, Registrar and Director of RGUKT Nuzvid campus, expressed his gratitude to the State government for trusting and selecting RGUKT Nuzvid and its students for the establishment of this innovative AI incubation centre.

He thanked the government for recognising the potential of the institution and its students.

Dr Nagarjuna Devi, program coordinator, D Sravani, Central Dean, Dr B Lakshmana Rao, administrative officer, Ratnakar, Dean of Academics, faculty and students were present at the inauguration programme.