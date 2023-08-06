Parties condemn ‘loot’ of power consumers by govt

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged the YSRCP government is resorting to a slew of irregularities in implementation of power sector reforms and earning crores of rupees illegally in purchase of smart meters.

“Uttar Pradesh government purchased 2.6 crore smart meters at Rs4,000 each whereas the Andhra Pradesh government is purchasing the meters at an exorbitant price of Rs36,000 each,” he pointed out. Chandramohan Reddy on Saturday participated in a workshop organised by Jana Chaitanya Vedika on ‘Reforms in power sector and the burden on people’ here on Saturday.

He alleged that the state government ordered purchase of transformers from Adani group of companies at 300 percent excess price. The YSRCP government is looting the power consumers by collecting seven types of additional charges. The government will pay a heavy price for burdening the people with exorbitant power charges, he said and demanded withdrawal of additional charges.

Congress state media committee chairman N Tulasi Reddy strongly condemned the YSRCP government’s policies on power sector. He said the power consumers are facing severe burden and smart meters saying that people are ready to give shock to the government in the ensuing elections.

CPI senior leader Obulesu said the YSRCP government is working for the contractors and inflated rates are quoted in the tenders to benefit them.

The state government is giving tenders to only Adani group of companies and Shirdi Sai Electrical. Power consumers suffered a loss due to purchase of coal at excess price from Adani group, he said and demanded the government to stop collection of additional charges from consumers. Prajasakthi newspaper editor B Tulasi Das alleged the state and Central governments are cheating the power consumers of Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika state president Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy said meetings will be conducted in all erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh to create awareness on the reforms in the power sector and loss being incurred by the power consumers.

He said the meetings will the conducted in association with political parties, civil society organisations, intellectuals and NGOs.

Chaitanya Vedika would expose the irregularities committed by the state government in power sector reforms, he said.

Expert on the agriculture Akkineni Bhavani Prasad and others participated in the one-day state conference.