Protests erupt over smart meters, tariff hikes

Vijayawada: A massive protest spearheaded by the CPM against the implementation of smart electricity meters and soaring power tariffs rocked Vijayawada on Friday. Hundreds of consumers and activists converged at APCPDCL head office, submitting over 50,000 applications to demand the removal of installed smart meters, a reduction in electricity adjustment charges, and the cancellation of agreements with corporate entities like Adani and SECI.

The protestors creatively displayed the 50,000 applications around the CPDCL office, with many wearing placards around their necks declaring ‘No Smart Meters’. Women, particularly incensed, wore their petitions to express their anger.

Loud slogans denouncing smart meters, Adani’s alleged exploitation, and the burden imposed by the rulers filled the air.

CPM leaders asserted that the current coalition government has betrayed the public on electricity, imposing a staggering Rs 15,485 crore in adjustment charges despite promises of no hikes. They highlighted how small industries and businesses are struggling to pay bills, leading to closures and job losses.

Speakers criticised the government for ordering the installation of Adani smart meters, calling it “deplorable” given that coalition leaders previously advocated for their destruction.

The protest also condemned the replacement of two crore working meters with prepaid Adani smart meters, imposing Rs 25,000 crore burden on citizens, to be collected over 93 months. “These aren’t just smart meters; they’re like Adani bombs, exploding in every home every month,” warned a CPM leader, referring to the technology that allows Adani offices in Gujarat and Delhi to control meters remotely.

Recalling the year 2000 electricity protests where three activists were killed in Hyderabad, leaders warned that interfering with ‘power (electricity)’ had cost Chandrababu ‘power (authority)’ then. They urged the government to reduce charges, halt smart meter installations, cancel corporate agreements, and honour their promises, or face a widespread, unified movement across the State.