PV Sindhu visits Vijayawada Kanakadurga temple, says she has a lot more to play

The Tokyo Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu visits Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple and conducted special puja at the temple along with the family members. Scholars then offered her Vedic blessings and handed her a portrait of the goddess. She said that she visited the Durga temple before going to the Olympics and won the bronze medal with goddess blessings. PV Sindhu further said she was happy to seek and opined that more tournaments are to be played in the future, including the 2024 Olympics.



After visiting Kanakadurga temple, PV Sindhu met Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The CM congratulated Sindhu for winning a medal in the Olympics. He wished for more success in future endeavours. Earlier, on Thursday grand welcome was accorded to Olympics bronze medallist P V Sindhu at a private hotel on Thursday night.



Ministers M Srinivas and Dharmana Krishna Das, coaches, sportsmen and sportswomen, and sports lovers welcomed Sindhu, who arrived here from Hyderabad by road. Sindhu's father P V Ramana, mother P Vijaya, her sister P Divya and coach Park Sea Tanga and others also accompanied her.

After receiving a grand welcome, she said she was delighted to win the medal second time in the Olympics and grand welcome accorded in Vijayawada.