Railway women participate in Children’s Day celebrations

Vijayawada: South Central Railway Women Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) of Vijayawada Division celebrated Children’s Day at the Divisional Railway Auditorium here on Tuesday. Dr Varsha Patil, President of SCRWWO was the chief guest. Around 250 students from Jack and Jill School run by SCRWWO took part in the Children’s Day celebrations.

Earlier, Dr Varsha Patil and members of SCRWWO paid floral tributes to the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Later, addressing the students, Dr Varsha Patil said, “Childhood is the most beautiful time in everyone’s life and the memories made during childhood are forever.” She advised the students to be a better version of themselves and strive for development and unity of nation in all spheres. She said that a strong basic foundation rooted with ethics, discipline and wisdom in the school for the students will pave the way for the vibrant and vocal nation.

Students of Jack and Jill School performed various cultural programmes on the occasion.

Later, Dr Varsha Patil and executive members of SCRWWO distributed prizes to the winners of Painting, Essay-writing, Lemon and Spoon and various other competitions held in the past two months for the wards of Railway employees across the Division.

Priyanka, Secretary of SCRWWO, Ramya, Secretary of Jack and Jill School, Divya Sekhar, Treasurer of Jack and Jill School and other executive Members of SCRWWO Committee, teachers and staff of Jack and Jill School took part in the event.