Rajamahendravaram: Shelter for beggars in Jeeva Karunya Sangham sought

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari Conservation Samiti president TK Visweswara Reddy received an honorary doctorate for his social services from the British National University.

Speaking to media in Rajahmundry on Thursday, he urged the government to provide shelter to beggars in the Gowthami Jeeva Karunya Sangham.

Due to his movement against the pollution of paper mill wastewater in Godavari, the foundation stone of the treatment plant was laid near Hukumpet for sewage treatment.

City will become a beggar-free city if beggars are sheltered in the Gowthami Jeeva Karunya Sangham, which has assets of hundreds of crores. He expressed concern that the problem of unemployment has increased due to the closure of many industries in Rajamahendravaram and government should set up industries for development of Rajahmundry to generate employment.

Quarry, spinning, and ceramic industries are included in this. Two bus shelters were constructed in Rajahmundry, late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, and freedom fighter Dr AB Nageswara Rao’s statue were installed in Seethammapeta and a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed in Aryapuram. Sewing training centres were established and women were trained.

Nelli Apparao, KS Patnaik, Apparao, SVV Reddy, and Chundru Veerabhadra Rao were present.