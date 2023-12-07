Rajamahendravaram: Somu Veerraju explains Central schemes to public

Rajamahendravaram : Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was held in Madhavarayudu Palem village of Kadiyam mandal on Wednesday.

The Yatra was undertaken to promote the Central Government schemes. BJP National Executive Committee member Somu Veerraju participated as the chief guest in a meeting which was presided over by the Sarpanch of Madhavarayudu Palem A Chanti.

Speaking at a meeting, Veerraju said that more than 100 welfare schemes are being implemented across the country under the auspices of the Central government.

He explained about Ayushman Bharat, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Yojana, Shishu Poshan Yojana, Amrit Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Make in India, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Vishwa Karma Yojana.

The Centre is providing 70 to 90 per cent of funds for various welfare schemes being implemented in the states. Ayushman cards were given to beneficiaries in the meeting.

Mandal Education Officer Nageswara Rao, ICDS Supervisor Padmavathi, Rural Mandal BJP President N Veera Babu, District General Secretary B Subrahmanyam, Assembly Convenor Akula Sridhar, Co-Convenor Yanapu Yesu and others were present.