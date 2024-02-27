Rayanapadu railway station to be developed at a cost of Rs 12.13 cr

Vijayawada: Rayanapadu railway station in NTR district will be developed at a cost of Rs 12.13 crore. Rayanapadu is an important station in the NTR district, the development of which has been taken up under Amrit Stations scheme with a view to fulfilling requirements of the ever-increasing demands of rail users. Over the years, the station has seen a significant increase in passenger footfalls and handling of trains.

As part of it, a long-term master plan has been prepared envisaging development of modern facade, improvement to circulating area, free-flow of traffic facilities, improvements to waiting halls and provision of passenger-friendly signages among others.

Once completed, the station is all set to experience a new high in class and comfort, courtesy the upgradation plans in implementation under Amrit Station.

The changes would include improvement of facades and aesthetically pleasing entrance porches, betterment of station approaches to ensure smooth access by widening of roads, properly designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well planned parking areas, improved lighting, creation of landscaping, green patches, preference to local art and culture to create a pleasant experience for the rail users, earmarking stalls for “One Station One Product” scheme, enabling second entry for station building and circulating area as per the feasibility, construction of high-level platforms and adequate platform shelters, provision of passenger facilities and amenities like high quality public announcement system, LED-based station name boards, improvements to waiting halls, user friendly signages and others.