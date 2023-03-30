Regularise services of contract employees, demands APJAC

VIJAYAWADA: APJAC Amaravati leaders have demanded that the services of the contract employees working in various government departments must be regularised as per the assurance given by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy before the 2019 State Assembly elections.

The JAC leaders as part of their Statewide agitation, visited head offices of some government departments in Vijayawada and other places on Wednesday and spoke to the employees and discussed their problems.

JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, leaders Phani Perraju, G Jyothi, S Malleswara Rao, A Sambasiva Rao, Kishore and others visited the offices of the Commissioner of Higher Education, Commissioner of Technical Education, Commissioner of School Education, Director, SSC Board, Department of Libraries etc., and discussed the agitation.

Later, speaking to media Bopparaju Venkateswarlu has demanded that the State government regularise the services of the contract employees as promised by the Chief Minister during the election campaign.

He said many contract employees had been working for the last 22 years and all of them were discharging duties on par with the government employees. He lamented that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had not taken any initiative for the regularisation of these contract employees.

He said the government has not been giving clear details to the employees on the pending bills and the balance that needs to be cleared.

He said the employees and the pensioners were not getting health card services up to the mark and there was no response from the government on improvement of the medical services even after several representations were submitted by the employees in this regard. He said that as part of the Statewide agitation to get their demands fulfilled, the employees were attending to their duties wearing black badges and implementing work to rule since March 21. He said the JAC leaders will hold a meeting with all other employees' associations on April 5 and announce the future course of action on intensifying the agitation to get their demands fulfilled.