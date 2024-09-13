Removal Of Boats: Ace divers from Vizag, Kakinada to be deployed

Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu said that work on removal of heavy boats that got struck in Prakasam barrage is going on at a brisk space. The minister inspected the progress of activity at Prakasam barrage on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the officials are going to utilise the services of Abbulu of Visakhapatnam, who is an expert in boat retrieving and successfully brought back the inundated boat in Godavari river at Kacchuluru in the past.

He said that ace swimmers are diving to riverbed to cut the boats weighing 40 tonne. He said the services of divers from Visakhapatnam and Kakinada are being utilised for retrieving the boats.

Ramanaidu said that the boats can be removed after cutting each boat at the bottom. He expressed hope of retrieving the boats by Thursday night Friday.