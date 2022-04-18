Reveal conspiracy behind stealing of evidence: Congress

Vijayawada: The Congress on Sunday demanded the government to reveal the conspiracy behind the stealing of evidences from the court premises and who is behind the staged theft.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath in a statement released from the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, said that people express several doubts regarding the theft of crucial evidences of a criminal case from the Nellore judicial court. He demanded the government to launch investigation uninfluenced by anyone

to find out the truth behind the conspiracy.

The PCC chief demanded the government to consider the issue seriously and take precautions to recur such blatant acts of stealing evidence to avoid criminal cases. "A senior IPS officer should be appointed to probe the whole issue," he said.

Such incident should be considered as an attack on judiciary to protect an influential person by stealing the crucial evidence against him. He also demanded the Andhra Pradesh High Court to take cognition suo motu of the crime and see the culprits are brought to book.