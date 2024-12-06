Revenue Sadassulu to solve land related problems

Guntur: Distinct collector S Nagalakshmi along with the joint collector A Bhargav Teja addressed a press meet at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, she said officials from the revenue, forest, stamps and registration, survey, police, municipal, and panchayat departments will participate in the revenue “Sadassulu.” If farmers have any issues related to land records, they can have their problems addressed during the revenue Sadassulu. Officials will work to resolve these issues on the spot.

Revenue sadassulu will be held daily in one village within the mandal to provide farmers with easy access to this service and help them address their land-related grievances.

The schedule for the revenue Sadassulu runs from December 6 to January 8. She also said that she has directed revenue officials to print details about the revenue Sadassulu and distribute pamphlets.

Additionally, flex banners will be set up in villages at primary health centres (PHCs) and schools to inform the public about this initiative. Training classes have been conducted for tahsildars regarding the revenue Sadassulu.

Furthermore, on December 7, a Mega Parents-Teachers meeting will take place to discuss student performance with their parents. Teachers will talk about strategies to help improve student outcomes during this meeting.