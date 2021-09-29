Rs 10 platform ticket across all stations of Vijayawada division

Kakinada: South Central Railway Public Relations Officer Nusrat M Mandrupkar said that the platform ticket rates, which were temporarily increased as precautionary measure against Covid-19, at select stations of the division have been revised downwards at the respective stations of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway with effect from September 30.

She said that the decision has been taken in view of resumption of unreserved express trains over the rail network. She said that the platform ticket fares at all railway stations of Vijayawada Division will be Rs10. She said that the issue of platform tickets will facilitate to the large extent, all the rail passengers, especially senior citizens and divyangajan in smooth boarding and alighting the trains.

She said that all precautionary measures being taken on railways to tackle the coronavirus will be maintained as usual. She urged the passengers to cooperate in this endeavour and follow all the protocols laid down in containing Covid-19.