Rs 11.4 cr released for infrastructure works in villages

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said the State government has released Rs 11.40 crore funds for the construction of internal roads, connecting roads and infrastructure in all the mandals in the district. She said that these funds were sanctioned keeping in mind the appeals received from people to provide infrastructure in rural areas.

According to the proposals of the respective local people’s representatives in order of priority, these works will be completed and these funds will be spent for the comprehensive development of rural areas, she added.

Besides, village meetings are being held to get approval for the most priority works. Already, legislators of the respective areas have said that various works will be undertaken under MGNREGA. The Collector stated that development works in sanitation, drainage systems, construction of CC roads and Jagananna layouts will be undertaken in this project. Madhavi Latha said that these works will be completed by giving utmost priority to the appeals received from the people under Jaganannaku Chebudam.

Officials of engineering and other relevant departments have already submitted proposals for various works as per the comprehensive action plan.