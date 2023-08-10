  • Menu
Sajjala blames TDP chieffor Punganur incident

Sajjala blames TDP chieffor Punganur incident
Highlights

  • Accuses TDP chief of trying to create disturbances in the state by instigating people against the govt
  • Asks Chiranjeevi to ask BJP govt at the Centre about SCS and bifurcation promises
  • Says TDP activists have been trained to create unrest and attack cops

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy blamed TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for Punganur violence. He alleged that with the direction of Naidu, TDP activists had resorted to attacks on police and as a result one police constable lost his eyesight.

Speaking to media persons at party central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Chandrababu Naidu has been planning to create disturbances by inciting people against the government. The TDP activists were trained to create unrest and attack police, he said and warned of serious action against those who resort to violence. He said it was shameful to see that a person who served as chief minister for 14 years provoking people to create unrest in the state for political gain.

Referring to actor Chiranjeevi’s comments on state government, the YSRCP leader said that Chiranjeevi himself praised administration of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past. “Chiranjeevi served as Union minister in the past. His brother Pawan Kalyan is now sailing with BJP. He can question Central government on Special Category Status and fulfillment of state bifurcation assurances,” he remarked.

