Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy holds Chandrababu Naidu responsible

Vijayawada: Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his 'false propaganda' against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government with mala fide intentions and said there is no need for him to continue in politics.



Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy criticised Naidu for blaming the Chief Minister for damage of diaphragm wall of Polavaram project stating that it was the TDP government that had built the cofferdam without building the spillway for political purposes and it has resulted in damage of diaphragm wall which became a serious problem now. He asserted that Naidu is responsible for it.

The YSRCP leader said Naidu also claimed credit of interlinking Godavari and Krishna rivers using Pattiseema lift scheme, of which most of the canals were built by former chief minister late Y S Rajashekara Reddy, just by fixing motors in the end.