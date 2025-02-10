Schools told to make arrangements for watching PM programme

Vijayawada: Department of school education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, issued orders to the education department and the schools to make arrangements for students to watch ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ programme conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am on February 10 on examinations and preparations.

The PM will interact with the schoolchildren online and the programme will be telecast on Doordarshan and other TV channels.

Besides, links have been sent to the education department to watch the programme on TVs and mobiles. Director of school education Vijaya Ramaraju issued the orders in this regard.

He said the nodal officers have to upload the details of the schools, teachers and students who watched the programme and send them to SCERT. The director of school education sent the instructions to DIET principals, regional joint directors and district educational officers.