Several welfare schemes being implemented for weavers: Savitha

Guntur: Minister for handlooms and textiles S Savitha said the coalition government in the state is implementing several welfare schemes to extend helping hand to the weavers. Responding to questions raised by the YSRCP MLCs Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, R Ramesh Yadav, S Mangamma in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, she reminded that the government is implementing NTR Pension Bharosa Scheme, Thrift Scheme, cluster development programme, raw material supply scheme, weavers’ Mudra scheme besides providing marketing facilities.

She recalled that the weavers’ pension amount was increased from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 4,000 per month. Referring to self-employment schemes for BCs, she said the government had released Rs 896.79 crore to provide self-employment to BCs during the financial year 2024-25. Savitha further said that the government is contemplating to give 200 units free power to the weavers and 500 units to power looms. YSRCP members walked out from the House to register their protest.