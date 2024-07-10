TDP MLA Boggala Dastagiri and Election Observers Meet Nara Lokesh

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party MLA Boggala Dastagiri and Election Observers Ramalinga Reddy paid a courtesy visit to Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party and the Human Resources and Technology Minister, at his residence in Vijayawada today.

During the meeting, they discussed various party matters and election strategies. Lokesh appreciated their efforts and assured them of the party's full support in the upcoming elections.

Dastagiri and Reddy expressed their gratitude to Lokesh for his guidance and leadership in the party. They also discussed ways to strengthen the party and increase its support among the people.

Overall, the meeting was productive and reaffirmed the commitment of TDP leaders to work together for the betterment of the party and the people of Andhra Pradesh.