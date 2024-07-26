TRANSCO bags two awards

Vijayawada: Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (AP TRANSCO) has bagged two prestigious awards. South Gov-tech Symposium Award was received under the category of “Digital Transformation Excellence” for the Joint Meter Reading Application developed by the IT Wing of APTRANSCO and another award was received under IT Innovation award category for APTRANSCO’s innovative steps in developing and implementing a demand forecasting model based on cutting edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine learning (ML) by State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) of APTRANSCO.

AP TRANSCO won these awards at the Southern India level and awards were presented to AP TRANSCO officials by representatives of the Governance Now South Gov-Tech Symposium in the award ceremony held on July 24, 2024 at Hyderabad.

Special Chief Secretary, Energy & CMD, AP TRANSCO K Vijayanand along with MD- APGENCO, KVN Chakradhar Babu, JMD- HR & Admin/ AP TRANSCO, Kirthi Chekuri congratulated IT/Telecom team of AP TRANSCO, State Load Dispatch centre for winning the awards and appreciated the best efforts of concerned IT and SLDC teams of AP TRANSCO in getting recognition at Southern India level.