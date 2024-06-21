Transport Minister assures RTC staff to address their grievances

Vijayawada: Transport minister M Ram Prasad Reddy assured the RTC employees that he would try to address the problems being faced by them in the state. He said that he would be available to the RTC employees and unions and they can contact him.

During his visit to Pandit Nehru Bus Station, RTC Employees Union (EU) state president Palisetti Damodara Rao, state general secretary G V Narasaiah and other union leaders submitted a representation to him 20 demands.

The Employees Union leaders narrated how the previous YSRCP government had not solved their problems. They said they had expected Old Pension Scheme would be implemented after the RTC was merged with the public transport department but it did not happen. The EU leaders said the employees and their family members used to get treatment at the referral hospitals free of cost but that facility was scrapped by the YSRCP government.

They said the employees have to get medical treatment under the EHS and the employees and their family members are not able to get better treatment in the hospitals and medical services too. They informed the minister that incentive scheme implemented for the RTC bus drivers and conductors was also scrapped.

The union leaders requested the minister to restore these facilities to the staff. They informed that the staff has been facing harassment and employees are suspended for petty reasons.

The minister responded positively to their demands and promised to steps to address them.