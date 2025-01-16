Urs of Hazrat Mastan Dargah from Jan 17

Guntur: The 133th Urs of Hazrat Kale Mastan Shah Wali Dargah at Nagarampalem here will be celebrated from January 17 to January 21. Hindus and Muslims jointly conduct the Urs. The Dargah trustee Ravi Ram Mohan Rao said the five days festivities will witness Chandini Alankarana Utsavalu on January 17, huge processions and poor feeding.

He said they had been conducting the Urs Utsavalu since 2007 and added that during five days they will feed the poor. He urged the devotees to participate in the programme and make it a grand success. He released the posters relating to Urs utsavalu.