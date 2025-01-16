Live
- GDP will grow 6.8% in FY25: PHDCCI
- Srisailam: Five injured after car flips over
- LIC donates medical equipment to Ramakrishna Mutt
- UG system in Banaganapalle in next 2 ½ years: Janardhan Reddy
- Go Puja, Ravana Vahana Seva held in Srisailam
- Exports growth contracts by 1% to $38 bn in Dec
- Abhishek admits to infighting in TMC
- Congress backs Centre on Kejriwal’s prosecution
- Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavam at Srisailam underway with grandeur
- SC shields ex-IAS trainee officer Puja from arrest
Just In
Urs of Hazrat Mastan Dargah from Jan 17
Highlights
Guntur: The 133th Urs of Hazrat Kale Mastan Shah Wali Dargah at Nagarampalem here will be celebrated from January 17 to January 21. Hindus and Muslims...
Guntur: The 133th Urs of Hazrat Kale Mastan Shah Wali Dargah at Nagarampalem here will be celebrated from January 17 to January 21. Hindus and Muslims jointly conduct the Urs. The Dargah trustee Ravi Ram Mohan Rao said the five days festivities will witness Chandini Alankarana Utsavalu on January 17, huge processions and poor feeding.
He said they had been conducting the Urs Utsavalu since 2007 and added that during five days they will feed the poor. He urged the devotees to participate in the programme and make it a grand success. He released the posters relating to Urs utsavalu.
Next Story