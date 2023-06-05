Vijayawada: 25 swimmers selected for championship tourney

Vijayawada: As many as 25 swimmers were selected for the 9th Senior Aquatic inter-district championship, which is going to be held on June 10 at Sir Vizzy Municipal Corporation Swimming Pool, Gandhi Nagar, Vijayawada.

In a press release on Sunday, the swimming association representative I Ramesh said that around 21 swimmers (boys and girls) of NTR district was selected for this championship. They are – N Deva Ganesh, S Jagadeesh, B Bala Gangadhar, T Khushel, Y Rohith Mallikarjun, K Sakthidhar, MD Parvez Maharoof, T Sathvik, K Yuba Raju, M Sarath, T Bhaskar, K Satya Murthy, N Pavani Sarayu, Kh Meghana, D Nanika, V Sruthi Sirisha, D Manasa, CH Mounik, U Prmamrutha, S Devi Sree and K Sanvi.

And the remaining four swimmers selected from Krishna district are – A Praneeth, SK Murthuja Hussan, K Vaarshanth Naidu and B Harshitha.