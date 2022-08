Vijayawada: 30 short films screened at 2-day festival

Vijayawada (NTR District): Telugu Short Films Association organised a two-day short film festival at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram here on Sunday and Monday.

The organisers said that 70 short films entries came for the competitions, out of which 30, namely 'Jayam' (Vijayawada), 'Swetcha' (Hyderabad), 'Paapam Bhagyam' (Chintalapudi), 'O Ammayi Katha' (Khammam), 'Oorpu' (Hyderabad),' Maanavatvam' (Hyderabad), 'Software Husband' (Amalapuram), 'Toodu Needa' (Bapatla), 'Devaki Kalyanam' (Nagar Kurnool), ' Varakatnam' (Karimnagar), 'Surpanch' (Nandigama), 'Vaasthu Nijama Kaada' (Kurnool), 'Rape' (Vijayawada), 'Duty' (Khammam), 'Hats off Police' (Visakhapatnam), 'Marpu' (Ongole), 'Aadapilla' (Bapatla), '375' (Hyderabad), 'Aapadalo Aayudham' (Tiruvuru), 'Vivaksha' (Khammam), 'Amruta' (Amalapuram), 'Lachimi talli' (Rajahmundry), 'Call' (Vijayawada), 'Disa' (Vijayawada), ' Inkennallu' (Vijayawada), 'Stree Kadhanam' (Peddapuram), 'Akhila' (Hyderabad), 'Don't Kill Girl Child' (Visakhapatnam), 'Stree Shakthi' (Visakhapatnam) and 'Yegatalilo Baalyam' (Srikakulam) were screened on Sunday and Monday.

Music director RP Patnayak, director Kaasi Viswanath, Pinnamaneni Muralikrishna, R Kondala Rao, Tumagultal Rama Rao, BKNS Prasad and DV Raju were present. Judges Ram Bhimana and Gouri Ronanki selected five short films 'Jayam', 'swetcha', 'Rape', 'Amrutha' and 'Stree Kadhanam' as the best out of 30 screened. The organisers felicitated the winners with mementos.