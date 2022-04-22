Vijayawada: 4 ministers, government chief whip assume office

Vijayawada: Four ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister, assumed office at the Secretariat on Thursday. Peedika Rajanna Dora took charge as Deputy Chief Minister (tribal welfare) and signed the first file on the compassionate appointments in Girijana Sahakara Samsta, followed by promotions to deputy directors as joint directors and setting up of country chicken farms in tribal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajanna Dora said 28 lakh tribal population is present in 60 mandals of five districts. He said the state government was committed for the welfare of tribals.

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath assumed office as minister for industries, IT and infrastructure development. The new minister signed first file on release of funds for land acquisition for Ramayapatnam port and release of Rs 48 crore state share for anchorage development in Kakinada port. Amarnath said that he will make efforts for industrial development in the state.

Sarvapalli MLA Kakani Govardhana Reddy also took charge as minister for agriculture at the Secretariat. YSR Horticulture University vice-chancellor T Janakiram, university director B Srinivasulu, AP Agricultural Mission vice-chairman M V S Nagireddy and NG Ranga Agricultural University vice-chancellor A Vishnuvardhan Reddy extended greeting to the minister. Ambati Rambabu assumed office as minister for water resources. The new minister signed first file sanctioning a grant of Rs 4.70 crore for Gandikota-Pydipalli lift irrigation scheme operation and maintenance. He also signed a file granting Rs 26.9 crore toward Madduvalasa project phase-II canal works. The minister said the state government is committed to complete the Polavaram project as early as possible.

Mudunuri Prasada Raja took charge as chief whip of government at his chamber in state Assembly.