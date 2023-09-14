Vijayawada: Aarogya Suraksha across Andhra Pradesh from September 30

Vijayawada : The Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha scheme would be launched on September 30 across the state by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During a virtual review meeting on YSR Aarogyasri held at the Camp Office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister told the District Collectors that the programme would run for 45 days in four phases. The fifth phase will involve hand-holding the chronic patients by family doctors and village clinics for providing periodical treatment.

Jagan released a brochure ‘how to get free medical treatment under YSR Aarogyasri’ published by the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust to create awareness among the public.

In the first phase, teams consisting of volunteers, Gruha Saradhulu and people's representatives would visit households in rural and urban areas for identifying health issues of people and collecting their details.

In the second phase, health workers like ANMs, ASHA workers, CHOs and volunteers would visit the people and create awareness on downloading the Aarogyasri App and on efficiently using the scheme at various hospitals free of cost.

In the third phase, teams consisting of volunteers, Gruha Saradhulu and people's representatives would remind the people to attend the health camps three days in advance. In the fourth phase, health camps would be conducted with the active involvement of four doctors, two specialist doctors and two from the PHCs.

In the entire process, family doctors and village clinics will play the lead role, he said. The first phase will begin on September 15 and the first health camp in all mandals and urban wards would be conducted on September 30, he said.

The CM said the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha is a recurring programme involving periodic diagnosis of patients, periodic consultation and periodic supply of medicines wherever necessary.

General health and eye camps should be organized on a particular day in each village and ward. In every village and ward, all households would be covered for identifying people suffering from chronic ailments and BP and sugar, anaemia pregnant women, lactating mothers, dialysis and paralysis patients apart from neonatal cases, said the Chief Minister.

It involves hand holding the chronic patients in the fifth phase, from providing counselling to directing them to Aarogyasri hospitals for necessary treatment.