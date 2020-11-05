Vijayawada: ACB books drugs department official

Vijayawada: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) personnel conducted raids on the residence of Mothiki Venkata Siva Satyanarayana Vara Prasad, deputy director, Drug Control Administration (DCA), Guntur region, in Guntur and unearthed properties worth crores of rupees disproportionate to his known sources of income. The officials raided the residence of Vara Prasad located in Currency Nagar in Vijayawada and three other places in Guntur on Wednesday.

According to ACB, DD Vara Prasad joined the DCA department as drug inspector in 1989 through APPSC examination and later was promoted as assistant director in the same department in May 2011. He was elevated to the post of deputy director in 2018 and now acting as in-charge joint director of DCA. The total value of properties is estimated at Rs 5 crore.

On complaints received on the disproportionate assets, four teams conducted searches in Vijayawada and Guntur and noticed four buildings worth Rs 3,43,80,000, one flat worth Rs 6 lakh, three house sites measuring 800 square yards worth Rs 15.64 lakh, agriculture land admeasuring 2.47 acre worth Rs 1.35 lakh and one four-wheeler and one motor cycle worth Rs 7.50 lakh. The ACB officials also found Rs 1.18 lakh cash, 1.18 kg gold worth Rs 18 lakh, bank balance of Rs 15.32 lakh and fixed deposits of Rs 50.60 lakh during the raids at four locations of his residence and of his close relatives.