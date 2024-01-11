Vijayawada: Ali from Nandyal or Guntur?

Vijayawada : The YSRCP is likely to field actor-turned-politician Ali, alias Mohammad Ali Basha, either from Nandyal or Guntur. It is learnt that the party has zeroed in on Majji Srinivas from the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency and Botcha Jhansi, wife of Minister Botcha Satyanrayana, from Visakhapatnam.

Others who have been shortlisted for the Lok Sabha polls are Sunil Chemesetty from Kakinada, film director V V Vinayak from Rajahmundry and Kesineni Nani from Vijayawada. Last week, Nani quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP.

For Kurnool, the party has asked G Jayaram to contest for the Lok Sabha. Jayaram is incumbent MLA from Alur. In his place, the name of Virupaksha has been proposed. But Jayaram is said to have refused to contest the LS seat.

In Chintalpudi, MLA Elisa is likely to be replaced. Similarly, Chittoor MLA Srinivas will be replaced. Srinivas may be sent to the Rajya Sabha, sources said. From the Gudur Lok Sabha seat, incumbent A Srinivas is likely to be dropped. Two names, Kiran Kumar and Muralidhar are under consideration. Another MLA T Arthur form Nandikotkur in Kurnool district may also be dropped. The name of one Venkataswamy is said to be under consideration.