Vijayawada: APCC blames Centre, State govts for Covid tragedy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday held the Central and the state governments responsible for the Covid-19 which has been taking toll of huge number of lives throughout the country.

APCC president Dr S Sailajanath addressing newsmen at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, said people are dying in dozens due to lack of oxygen supply and necessary injections. He alleged that the followers of the ruling party had indulged in black marketing of medicines.

He came down heavily on the apologists of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for hailing announcement of ex gratia to the orphaned children though they were responsible for the deaths of their parents in first place. "The respective governments should have taken precautions to prevent deaths," he said.

Narendra Modi is not visible and Jagan Mohan Reddy seldom comes out of his palace, how could they know the problems of people, he wondered and advised the Chief Minister to meet people to know their problems.

Sailajanath said that vaccines were sold to the foreign countries when they were badly needed in the country.

Referring to the foundation stones laid for medical colleges, the PCC chief asked the Chief Minister as to how many doctors were appointed in the last two years. In reality, there were no medicines in the hospitals and even sanitisers and masks were not supplied to the medical personnel.

The Congress leader suggested to the Chief Minister to learn from Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. "The government should brace for third wave instead of whiling away time," he said.