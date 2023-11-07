Vijayawada: Applause to violin concert of Rajesh, Krishna

Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing 30th annual music festival organised by Sri Sadguru Sangeetha Sabha at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here, a violin duet concert of M Rajesh and KV Krishna was held on Monday. This memorable violin concert consisted of the keerthans like ‘Maha Ganapatim bhaje’, ‘brochevarevarura’. With fine tune and excellent grip on violin, the artistes Rajesh and Krishna received appreciation.



‘Padmasree’ awardee Yella Venkateswara Rao ably supported the concert with mridangam and Dr Suresh Vaidyanathan on Ghatam.

Organisation president BVS Prakash, after inaugurating the programme, said that the sabha is committed to promote classical music. On the inaugural day, a vocal concert of SJ Nandini was arranged. She commenced the concert in Kambhoji ragam and continued with other keerthanas like ‘Baganayya’, ‘Rajaraja Pujite’, ‘Pahimam Jagadheswari’. With good command and fine voice, she captured the attention of the spectators. The concert was accompanied by VSPG Sivani with violin, NS Kalyanaraman with mridangam and S Hanumantha Rao on ghatam.

The second day vocal dual concert was presented by Anahita and Apoorva. Music lovers enjoyed the concert of these artistes especially the keerthanas like ‘Sada gatijavedarupa’, the composition of Hari Sankara Sastry, ‘Bhajana seya rada’ and others. They mesmerized the audience with their excellent vocal talent. This concert was supported by Pappu Gnanadev on violin, K Sadguru Charan on mridangam and M Haribabu on ghatam. This festival started on November 4 and will continue till November 11.