Vijayawada: Awareness campaign against track crossings

Vijayawada(NTR District): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has conducted an awareness campaign against trespassing and track crossing at north and south ends of Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday.

The RPF staff gave counselling and educated the passengers on the dangers of crossing track as well as walking along the track for reaching platforms easily. Awareness-related banners were set up against track crossing and trespassing on either ends at Vijayawada station to alert the passengers.

Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B Thokala appealed to the passengers to use the foot over bridges and refrain from track crossings and trespassing. He said that people are risking their valuable lives by choosing shortcuts, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while crossing the track, violating safety and cautionary instructions and also indirectly affecting punctuality and causing hindrance to train operations. He urged the public to shun the practice and cooperate with the Railway administration. Regular announcements and awareness and safety rallies are taken up across the Vijayawada Division every month to discourage the passenger from trespassing.

The Commissioner also said that Railway Protection Force personnel are being additionally deployed on locations vulnerable to trespass across the Division. He said that trespassing on the railway premises, including the track, is a punishable offence under Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, with imprisonment up to six months and/or a fine of up to Rs 1,000. He said during the current year 183 cases were registered against trespassing and amount of Rs 49,800 was realised.